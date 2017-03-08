The Government's plan to spend £320m on new grammar and 'free' schools in England has been slated by Cornwall Lib Dems.

As announced in today's budget, the money will go towards providing 140 new schools in England.

But the Lib Dems think this is a waste of money, and comes at the same time the Government is cutting funding to Cornwall's existing schools.

According to the Lib Dems, research has shown that from 2015 to 2020 the Conservative Government will be curring more than £16m from Cornwall's education budget, which equates to more than £400 per pupil across the county.

Counsellor Adam Paynter, deputy leader of Cornwall Council and leader of the Lib Dem Group on the council, said: "If the Conservative government can find extra money to spend on education they should be using it to reverse the devastating cuts to school budgets and give hard working teachers a pay rise, not pumping more and more money into a scheme which is simply not working and failing to deliver for the young people who need most support.”

“Existing local schools and colleges in Cornwall have shown that they can give an excellent education for the young people of Cornwall, they need to be supported, and not undermined by moves like this from the Conservative government.”