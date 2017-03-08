A film shot by students in Cornwall received its world premiere this week, when it was shown at the Cinequest Film & VR Festival in San Jose, California.

Wilderness is the first feature film created by staff and students from Falmouth University's School of Film & Television.

Written by senior lecturer Dr Neil Fox, and directed by filmmaker in residence Justin Doherty, it tells the story of John and Alice, who drive from London to spend a romantic weekend by the coast.

On their own for the first time the couple encounter the first tests to their love, as the poster says 'John and Alice are in love - with the idea of John and Alice'.

The film was created as part of an ambitious filmmaker in residence scheme run by the course, giving students invaluable professional on-set experience.

Justin worked closely with staff, students and industry professionals such as editor Steven Worsley throughout the past year to develop and create the film.

Justin said: "It’s been incredibly satisfying to work with so many students across the production.

"What was even more exciting, was seeing the change in them, as they settled into their roles, discovering new ways of working and realising the areas of film that they might want to actually pursue.”

The European premiere of Wilderness will take place at the Dingle International Film Festival in Eire at the end of March.