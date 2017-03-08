Police were called to a school in Falmouth today after they received a hoax bomb threat, alongside two other schools in the South West.

St Mary Catholic Primary School in Mongleath Road received the threat, alongside St Sidwell’s school in Exeter and Ford Primary School in Plymouth.

Police attended all the schools and liaised with staff, and St Sidwell’s evacuated the school based on their own policy, not following advice from police.

Parents have been informed by the relevant school, and police say that at no time were any staff or pupils in any danger.

A police spokesperson said: "Whilst we are currently of the opinion that this call is without substance, as a precaution, police officers attended each of the schools in question.

“This is being treated as a hoax call and will be an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

"We take this extremely seriously, and condemn whoever is responsible.

“Malicious threats such as these divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public and are completely irresponsible.

“Members of the public are encouraged to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk.