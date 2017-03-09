Cornwall Council has issued a statement on yesterday's budget announcement, saying they are "cautiously welcoming" the news of additional funding.

The funding is to help provide more care packages for vulnerable people and support for businesses affected by the revaluation of business rates.

A total of £2 billion additional funding would be made available to local authorities over the next three years, with £1 billion made available in 2017/2018.

Based on previous allocations for social care funding, this could provide an additional £10 million for Cornwall.

Adam Paynter, cabinet member for resources, said: "We are pleased to see that the Government has listened to our significant concerns which we have raised over the increasing pressures in social care and we will be looking to see how much of this additional funding will come to Cornwall.

“However, whilst this additional funding is obviously welcome, it is only one-off funding covering the next three years and a longer term solution is required, one that doesn’t further burden the local taxpayer.

"The Council is continuing to face significant pressures on its budget, with further cuts in our funding from the Government on top of the millions of pounds of savings we have already been forced to make over the past four years.

“We recognise that the Chancellor has said that the Government will set out its thinking on the options for the future financing of social care in a Green Paper later this year and we look forward to receiving the details of this as quickly as possible.

"We know that many small businesses have been very worried about the impact of the changes to business rates on their future viability and I am pleased that the Chancellor has listened to these concerns.

“However we know that the devil is in the detail and we will now be seeking clarity from the Government to ensure that rural areas see a fair share of this money.

“We also welcome the additional £216m which has been announced for repairing schools buildings.

"This is potentially good news for Cornwall where we are facing a backlog of £90m to bring our schools up to standard.”

The Budget announcement also outlined additional support to help small businesses affected by the Business Rates Revaluation, which could benefit up to 100 businesses in Cornwall, and 500 pubs in the county could potentially receive a £1,000 discount on their bills for the coming year.