Members of the West Cornwall Ladies' Luncheon Club were given the red carpet treatment, when they were the guests of a fashion show at their annual social event at Falmouth's Royal Duchy Hotel.

In total 82 ladies attended the event and were smartly dressed to watch the models display the finest fashion trends available from The March Hare.

Angela Cortis, owner of The March Hare, organised the show and supplied 11 models for the occasion, who paraded up and down and stopped to twirl on occasion.

Angela said: "I'm the owner of The March Hare, and we've been trading in Falmouth for 50 years. I think we are probably the oldest business in Falmouth.

"Each month the luncheon club have events and today they have asked me to organise a fashion show.

"I do about three shows a year for various charities, I think today went very well, the ladies seemed to enjoy it and the lunch was very good.

"Which ever show I do I try to show a particular theme, and this time it was occasion wear.

"It's a quite a lot of hard work but very rewarding."

Irenee Gardiner said: "I was one of the models today, and it was wonderful.

"Some one said to me that I looked absolutely blooming, and I said 'Oh, I feel it'."

Cathy Kemp said: "I've modelled for The March Hare quite a few times, it's always a pleasure to wear the beautiful clothes.

"She has makes that are very difficult to find in Cornwall."