PEOPLE who work from home are used to interruptions.

Knock at the door from the postman, phone calls from your phone company asking if you want a broadband package too.

But what if you're live on the BBC and you get interrupted by two excited children.

That was the situation today with a clip which has quickly gone viral.

Robert Kelly, from Pusan National University, was talking about South Korean politics, but his two children stole focus as they toddled into shot.

Click play below to watch it.