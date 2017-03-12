School pupils at St Francis School got a taste of the educational system from the late 18th century, as they dressed up in period clothing to learn about the Victorian era.

All of year two, comprising of 60 pupils from Classes E and F, donned garments reminiscent of the age, and took part in traditional educational exercises.

They made union jack flags, learned about copper plate handwriting and undertook a nature study, all under strict classroom conditions.

The children spent the day in silence, not speaking unless spoken to and had to stand whenever an adult entered the room - else fear the wrath of the teachers.

Jo Hambly, teacher of Class E, said: "We do it every year, it's to compare the life of Queen Elizabeth II to Queen Victoria.

"We try and bring it to life for the children by having a Victorian school day.

"The children seem to really enjoy it, we've been studying the unit for three weeks.

"This afternoon we will be doing some art."

Catherine Prosser, teacher of Class F, said: "A few of them are more scared then they thought they would be, because it's so strict and they fear the cane, but that's just a prop.

"It's brilliant, the children get so much out of it, it makes it more relatable for them."