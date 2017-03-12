A burst pipe brought chaos to Penryn Bridge last night after water and sewage spilled out causing the road to be closed.

Peter Flude was on the scene shortly after events unfolded and took a series of photographs, He told The Packet: "There had been sewage water flooding which was gone when I arrived.

"The police officer there closed off the road and began diverting traffic. He was also warning pedestrians to stand clear in case it exploded again."

The wheel of a bus reported fell into the hole which was left on the main road after tarmac had collapsed, but the driver managed to free the vehicle and drive off.