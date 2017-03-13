The Rotary Club of Penryn has announced that with the continued support of Enys Gardens, its Enys 10k Run is all set for April 9, starting at 11am.

Entries are now coming in from running clubs and individual runners are also invited to join in the fun. Businesses around Penryn have supported the run and many of them have the race entry forms, alternatively, visit penryn.rotary1175.org for a copy.

Race director, Terry Chapman said: “The event is now a popular fixture in the local racing calendar. We continue to be very grateful to Enys for our use of the estate and for the generous support of our sponsors this year: Kimberley’s, Theobald’s and Andyloos.

"The run goes around the springtime lanes of Mylor Downs and finishes in the grand surroundings of Enys House and Gardens. In early April both the lanes and estate should just be coming to their best. Enjoying the race will also support the charities we’ve chosen this year - Cornwall Search and Rescue, the Cornwall Down’s Support Group and Rotary’s campaign to End Polio Now.

"As well as the usual age categories, by popular demand we’ve retained the ‘Super-vets’ class for men over 65 and women over 60, and we’re again looking forward enviously to a good turn-out in those. Parking is now easier than it sometimes was in the past, and as we hoped, the clearance of rhododendrons has started to soften, to still give marvellous views through the trees around the carpark and finish.”

The Rotary Club of Penryn is always looking for active people who would like to help in their local and international community so if you would like to join it, or one of the other 40 plus Rotary Clubs across Cornwall, visit ribi.org.