The ladies at the Cutting Edge salon in Falmouth have handed over a cheque for £400 to the Mermaid Centre at the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske in Truro.

The money had been raised at the salon, based at Falmouth Marina off North Parade, where the staff were only too pleased to support the work of the centre. The salon's receptionist and marketing assistant, Nicky Telling, said: "It was with great pleasure we were able to make a donation to the Mermaid Centre at Treliske this week.

"They are an amazing team and many men and women have benefitted from their knowledge and expertise, including one of our team and many of our clients. We are very fortunate to have this facility in Cornwall. At the Cutting Edge we continue to offer a discreet hair and wig styling service for all those going through treatment.”