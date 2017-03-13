Temporary traffic lights which are causing traffic turmoil in Penryn will remain in place until emergency road resurfacing is complete, according to South West Water.

The road was closed on Saturday night after a sewer burst, and the company shut down the pumps to prevent further damage and flooding before the bridge reopened at 11pm.

Since then three-way temporary traffic lights have been operating in the area, leading to long queues through the town at rush hour this morning, as far back as Truro Hill, and creating extra traffic on nearby roads as motorists sought to avoid the town.

Although pipe repairs were completed on Sunday, South West Water has said it will be backfilling the road today, and meeting Cornwall Council this afternoon to discuss the resurfacing work required.

A spokesperson said: "The temporary traffic lights will remain in place until this work is complete."