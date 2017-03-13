The former Mango’s bar, which sits in a prominent position in Falmouth's town centre and had become a bit of an eyesore since its closure, has received a colourful temporary facelift thanks to the Falmouth Town Team.

The site in Church Street has been vacant for several months, but after negotiations between Falmouth BID, Falmouth town manager, the site manager and owner, permissions have been granted to install a striking new window display.

Richard Wilcox, the Falmouth BID manager, said: “No-one wishes to see vacant units but when they do arise, having a Falmouth Town Team resource means we can be on the front foot to address the issue. We’ve opted for a revamp which shows off our beautiful town by displaying striking imagery from the successful 2016 #LoveFalmouth competition alongside other lovely photographs, as well as giving information on our comprehensive 2017 events programme.

"Such a proactive, collaborative approach was one of the key points the GB High St judges acknowledged as a particular strength of the Falmouth community and so it’s imperative that we continue to work as a team to support our special town.”

Richard Gates, Falmouth town manager, added: “This is once again a very good example of effective partnership working between Falmouth Town Council and the Falmouth BID. We have worked hard behind the scenes over the past few years to foster stronger ties with the commercial agents and where possible, landlords to instigate just this sort of positive improvement in our town.

"Permissions are not always granted by landlords but it’s vital that, after the town’s superb national win in the GB High St awards, we collectively do all we can to ensure that Falmouth remains a vibrant town with a range of exciting events, as well as an attractive environment for visitors, businesses and residents.”

David Belcher from Star Pubs and Bars, which owns the premises,welcomed the approach and idea from the Town Team. He said: “Star Pubs and Bars always look to support local communities with great initiatives such as this.”