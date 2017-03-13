The UK Space Agency has given £50,000 to help Cornish businesses break into the market of space technology - with Goonhilly Earth Station playing a central role.

The space sector has grown by more than eight per cent over the last decade, with a turnover in excess of £11 billion a year.

SpaceTech Incubation Initiative is being run by the South West Centre of Excellence in Satellite Applications Partnership, a scheme led by the University of Exeter.

It means SpaceTech can now offer support to start-up businesses and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to expand into the space technology market.

Goonhilly Earth Station will provide "grow-on" space for the businesses needing to expand.

It is a way of helping the UK achieve its ambitious goal to have won ten per cent of the global space market by 2030. Much of this is expected to come from companies using space-derived data or services.

The Cornish scheme is one of just three being given a share of £150,000 from the Space Agency, alongside a joint scheme being run in Southampton and Portsmouth, and a third in Glasgow.

Nicola Lloyd, head of inward investment at Invest in Cornwall, said: “Cornwall already has a strong offering for SMEs and start-ups in terms of infrastructure, knowledge and connectivity, so the addition of the SpaceTech Incubation Initiative is fantastic news.

"I look forward to working closely with the programme moving forward and supporting inward investors looking to set up or expand their operations into the region."

Last month Goonhilly Earth Station also set out its ambition to be at the centre of the UK's commercial spaceflight industry when it joinsed a major UK Space Agency conference in London.

A delegation led by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership outlined why they believe Cornwall is ideally placed for commercial space operators to put small satellites into orbit, and offer sub-orbital spaceplane flights for science and tourism.

Along with Cornwall Airport Newquay, which has one of the UK's longest runways and uncongested airspace, Goonhilly is at the centre of the bid thanks to its satellite operation, command and control, and space vehicle tracking capabilities.