A woman has died after being found hanging from a tree on Furniss Island in Truro in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police found the 36 year-old Truro resident at 2.35am during a search of the area, having been called by a concerned family member who directed them to the island.

Officers cut the woman down before performing CPR for seven or eight minutes, at which point paramedics arrived and she wastaken to the hospital.

Inspector Rick Milburn said: "She regained a pulse and was placed in the ICU, but she sadly died."

He added: "It's a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family who have lost their loved one."

Inspector Milburn said next of kin have been informed, and police are now investigating the incident for the coroner and preparing a file for inquest.

He said: "We are seeking witnesses who may have been present in the area between 1.30am and 2.35am. They may have been walking past or driving past, or may have been in the park itself, and may have seen something which may be pertinent to our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.