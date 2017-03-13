A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a bus stop in Penzance this morning (13/3).

Police and ambulance were called to St Clare Street in Penzance at 11.30am following reports that a Ford Focus had hit the bus stop outside West Cornwall Hospital.

The car also hit a teenage boy at the bus stop, causing a serious leg injury.

The 16 year old, from Penzance, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by air ambulance.

The bus shelter was seriously damaged by the collision and the road has been closed at Causewayhead, with services on scene to make it safe.

Police said the driver was a woman "in her 30s, from Penzance," and added: "No arrests at this time."