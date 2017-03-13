Organisers of the 2017 Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival have announced this year's line-up of acts, and it is no surprise that this hugely popular free event is going to be the biggest yet with over 60 performers.

"The fact that the festival continues to grow both in size and quality, year on year in the face of difficult financial times is in no small part due to the generous and unswerving support of it's sponsors Skinners Brewery and Seasalt," said John Warren, one of the event's organisers.

Many other businesses also ensure the festival's success through advertising and group sponsorship. This has meant that for the first time a group from the USA will be performing both at the festival and at the Falmouth Packet Shanty Concert at the Princess Pavilion on the Saturday evening.

"We are constantly both amazed and humbled at the surge of interest shown in the festival from all over the globe," added John. "If we said yes to all the applicant groups we'd end up with more than Woodstock. All this relies on a small dedicated team of volunteers supported by the town council and the town team,who put in a tremendous amount of time and effort to make the event happen. We would welcome interest from anyone who feels they could contribute in order to make our team less small."

The festival will again run in tandem with the Falmouth Classics traditional boat regatta which also promises to be the biggest in recent years as it celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. For the first time this year, a Falmouth Classics Maritime Village will be introduced showcase traditional marine crafts and associated retail exhibitors.

The twelve pitches will be based on the East Quay, in close proximity to one of the Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival performance areas and shop.

The Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival runs from noon on Friday, June 16, until late on the Sunday with the money raised going to Falmouth RNLI's appeal to raise £100,000 to upgrade its boathouse. For details of the line-up or the gala concert go to falmouthseashanty.co.uk.