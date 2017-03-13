An exhibition which explores the link between Cornish daffodil growers and the railway has gone on display in the library foyer and aims to promote the Falmouth Spring Flower Show which takes place this weekend.

Part of the exhibition, which is entitled Cornwall's Daffodil Trains, shows the Great Western Railway Pannier Tank loco standing at St Budock Station. The train, with its passenger coach painted in the original GWR colours of chocolate and cream, was made by the Falmouth Society of Railway Modellers' Ian Cavill, Ted Schofield and David Curtis.

Ted, the society’s secretary, said: "We are always happy to take part in events like this as between us we can usually find the right items to make it happen. David is our artist, Ian supplied the engine and the passenger coach which he handmade from a kit, Barry Pike came up with the freight vans, and I made the boxes of daffodil flowers."

The free exhibition, which can be seen in the Municipal Buildings until the end of the month, is a snap shot of the partnership between the railways and Cornwall’s daffodil growers when stream trains sped through the night to flower markets all over Britain.

There are archive photographs, classic railway posters, Heath Robinson drawings of the switch from broad to narrow gauge rails, and contemporary reports which reveal that daffodils leaving the Isles of Scilly "forenoon are in Liverpool and Manchester by six the next morning, Edinburgh and Glasgow by midday, and Aberdeen six in the evening."

Falmouth Spring Flower Show committee member Jean Carr, who researched the exhibition, said: "Cornwall’s first flower shows were primarily commercial with buyers from UK flower markets and Holland snapping up the best and new daffodil varieties. In the 1920s and 1930s fortunes were made, and lost, by a post war demand for the flowers and a growing market for bulbs which were shipped to America, New Zealand and Australia. In the 1960s the commercial section at the Falmouth flower show was so big that the show moved to the Drill Hall for a few years before returning to the Princess Pavilion."

There is a Cornish bred daffodil called St Budock, one of over 2,500 varieties grown by Ron Scamp, president of the Falmouth show, who said: "I always have a number of new unnamed daffodils on the go. During a visit to our flower fields by the ladies of St Budock Church they asked if they could choose one and picked this trumpet mid -season variety to name after their parish. I’m delighted it complements the exhibition’s model train. It should be in bloom for this month’s show."

The exhibition is open from 9.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and the Falmouth Spring Flower Show be held at the Princess Pavilion this Saturday and Sunday.