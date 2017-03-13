The University of Exeter is initiating a series of routine community drop-in sessions in Penryn, Mabe and Falmouth to give local residents the chance to meet and talk with staff members about anything related to the university.

This could be from understanding more about the teaching and research that is carried out on the Penryn Campus, to finding out about the facilities it offers and how the university gets involved in the community. There will also be the chance to talk through any concerns residents may have.

The upcoming dates and locations for the sessions are: Wednesday, March 15, at Falmouth Methodist Church from 12pm to 6pm; Thursday, at Penryn Temperance Hall from 12.30pm to 5.30pm and on Friday at Mabe WI Hall from 12pm to 6pm.

These will be followed by three more next week, between noon and 6pm, at Penryn Town Hall on Wednesday, March 24; Mabe WI Hall on Thursday and Falmouth Methodist Church in Friday.