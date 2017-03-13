The Commonwealth flag flew over Penryn on Monday as the town joined communities in 52 countries in celebrating the international organisation which binds them all together.

Penryn College pupils Kate and Jasmine joined town mayor Mark Snowdon as he raised the flag for Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth Day in a 10am ceremony at the Memorial Gardens.

Mr Snowdon read an address from the secretary general of the Commonwealth before the two year nine history leaders read out the Commonwealth Affirmation, and the flag was raised.

Mr Snowdon said: "I think it's our fourth year we have done this at Penryn Town Council and I think it's nice way for us to celebrate being part of the Commonwealth. It's a lovely thing to do."

More than 950 flags were flown worldwide at 10am local time, as lord mayors and mayors, lord provosts, town and parish councils, school children and college students, Guides, Scouts and Cadets all celebrated the Commonwealth together. They were joined by the crews of shipping lines,training ships and many others around the world.

The Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth initiative is now in its fourth year, with its aim of inspiring people to join with others throughout the Commonwealth in a collective public expression of commitment which enables participants to show appreciation for the organisation's values and the opportunities it offers for friendship and co-operation.

The Right Honourable Patricia Scotland QC, secretary-general of the Commonwealth, said ahead of the day: "At a time of increasing instability and uncertainty in the world, the Commonwealth family of nations in its rich diversity becomes an ever more-needed source of strength and hope for all its members.

"'A Peace-building Commonwealth' is a natural follow-on from our previous theme of 'An Inclusive Commonwealth’, and reaffirms the Commonwealth Charter principle that international peace and security, sustainable economic growth and development and the rule of law are essential to the progress and prosperity of all."