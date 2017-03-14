Falmouth School's Elliot Bullen has completed a remarkable turnaround following a recent illness, to be crowned British under 14 Pommel Champion in gymnastics.

Elliot, who is in year nine, had battled glandular fever in recent months, but summoned the strength to compete at the competition which landed him two accolades.

It’s not the first time Elliot has recovered from a setback to record glory. He made the GB Gymnastics squad this time last year after a nasty injury following a fall in competition, but on this occasion, he recovered from an unpleasant illness to take part in both the rings and pommel disciplines.

It was a podium finish on both occasions for Elliot, who first secured a bronze medal on the rings before his gold medal pommel performance. Elliot has also been nominated as PE Star of the Week for his achievements. Head of PE, Christy Benney, said: “Everyone at Falmouth School is incredibly proud of what Elliot has achieved. He’s had a tough few weeks trying to fight off glandular fever, so to recover and perform so well makes it an even bigger achievement for him.

"Elliot is destined for greatness and we are all so excited about what the future has in store for him. He is incredibly dedicated to his sport and deserves every success.’’