One motorist certainly needs to brush up on their parking skills after leaving their car perched in a precarious position on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to find a silver MG which had been abandoned near Stithians after coming off the road and sticking on a way marker.

The vehicle, which had tape over one wing and no rear number plate, was left with two wheels off the ground after colliding with the granite mile post early on Tuesday morning.

Falmouth Police posted the picture to Twitter, and commented: "How not to park. Irresponsible drivers not remaining with their mistake near Stithians. I wonder why."

A police spokesperson said officers were called at 5.55am on Tuesday 14 March after a MG ZS was found crashed in a hedge.

They said no-one was with the vehicle, and there were no injuries or damage. The car was recovered at around 7am and enquiries will be made with the registered keeper.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident can contact police on 101 quoting log number 102 of 14/03/17.