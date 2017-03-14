How many plastic bags does it take to help restore a footpath? The Friends of Tregoniggie Woodland found the answer - 180,000 - when a section of footpath was formally opened for pedestrians on Saturday.

The Friends were joined at the opening by representatives of Cormac, who carried out the construction, and Tesco and Groundwork Trust, who funded the project. Local resident Beth Hall did the honours of cutting the ribbon and declare the new path open and after inspecting the new pathway, everyone enjoyed coffee and cake, courtesy of the Friends.

The path upgrade was supported by a grant from Tesco Bags of Help Fund, which the Friends of Tregoniggie Woodland were awarded early last year. Costing £9,000, the path is now open for year-round use and at five pence per plastic bag, that means 180,000 plastic bags funded the project.

“Every winter, this path turned into a mud-bath, it was really hazardous at times,” said Friends of Tregoniggie chair, Euan McPhee. “Also, people were moving further away from the path to avoid the mud and starting to damage the adjoining meadow and some of the tree-roots. This improved path is of benefit for both people and for habitat.”

The Friends carried out much of the initial work of site clearance and identifying the path alignment. Cormac was contracted to carry out the construction work and, despite some challenging weather, the project was completed to a good standard. As well as an all-weather surface of stone chippings, the steps at the Conway Gardens end of the path were dismantled and a gently sloping ramp installed. The path can now be used by people with mobility issues, including wheelchair users, as well as parents with baby-buggies and the elderly.

The Bags of Help Fund has been overseen by the Groundwork Trust, which has a long tradition of supporting community-based environmental action. Groundwork Trust community enabler, Jan Phillips, said: “This is what the Groundwork Trust and the Tesco Bags of Help initiative are all about. The plastic bag levy has significantly reduced the amount of plastic waste we generate every year in the UK, and helped numerous community-based environmental projects, like this one.”