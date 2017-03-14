Tributes have been paid to a former Falmouth resident who was found hanging from a tree in Truro on Saturday morning.

The woman, named locally as Tracy Starling, was cut down by officers at Furniss Island in the early hours of Saturday, but died later in hospital.

Now flowers and cards have been left at the site where she was found, while family and friends have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences.

Danielle Howe wrote: "One of my best mates past away today.

"Life can be so cruel sometimes it is so not fair. She was so kind beautiful and she was always there if you need it her.

"I will never forget the time five years ago she was there for me big time. I am going to miss you soooo much u will alway be in my heart."

Jeni Hawke wrote: "Such a young person to pass away. Thinking of her two boys, husband and family. RIP."

And Maria Long added: "Tracy was a bloody heller but we loved her for her ways. She was my neighbour in old hill and my neighbour down Malpas. God bless her now."

Police found the 36 year-old Truro resident at 2.35am on Saturday during a search of Furniss Island, having been called by a concerned family member who directed them to the area.

Officers cut her down and performed CPR for seven or eight minutes, before paramedics arrived and she was taken to the hospital.

Inspector Rick Milburn said: "She regained a pulse and was placed in the ICU, but she sadly died."

He added: "It's a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family who have lost their loved one."

Inspector Milburn said next of kin had been informed, and police are now investigating the incident for the coroner and preparing a file for inquest.

He said: "We are seeking witnesses who may have been present in the area between 1.30am and 2.35am. They may have been walking past or driving past, or may have been in the park itself, and may have seen something which may be pertinent to our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.