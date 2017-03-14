The approval of plans for the Flotilla apartments overlooking Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth has left the developer "relieved" but those who had opposed the scheme "disappointed."

Nigel Carpenter's proposals for the three blocks which will house 65 apartments, a cafe/restaurant and shop on the site of the fire ravaged Falmouth Beach Hotel went before Cornwall councillors on Monday when they were approved by seven votes to five.

The scheme had proved contentious with over 550 objections being received by the council and over 100 pledges of support. At Monday's meeting of the central sub-area planning committee, local member Geoffrey Evans spoke against the scheme and Councillor Alan Jewell initially recommended refusal, but then asked for an deferral but this was rejected and the plans were eventually approved.

The scheme had the support of planning case officer, Mark Ball, who said in his report to councillors: "On balance, when taken as a whole, the overall scheme constitutes a significant investment in Falmouth and would regenerate a disused prominent site that currently detracts from the character and appearance of this part of the

Falmouth Conservation Area and it is considered that the public benefits of the scheme outweigh the less than substantial harm that would be caused to the Falmouth Conservation Area."

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Carpenter, who owns the St Michael's Hotel and the Falmouth Beach Hotel site, said: "I'm relieved. It's very good news. The most important thing is we can now get the bank to release more funds to get on with the hotel rebuilding work.

"We are about a month off from finishing the health club and two to three months off the new bedrooms and now we can give the go ahead for some of the other work and get on with that. It was not just the funding of the apartments, but the funding of the whole scheme that rested on the planning consent."

Bob O'Shea, chair of the Falmouth Bay Residents' Association, said: "To say that we are disappointed in the planning decision is a serious understatement. What is wrong with this decision is that it, once again, ignores the wishes of the residents, does further injustice to our democracy and seems to look at planning rules that can be ignored when it suits. FBRA, for its part, will now reflect on the options available to it."

Near neighbour, Paul Hills, said: "Once these 'Tankers' are built I fear that Nigel's Carpenter's long term legacy for Falmouth will not be a high quality spa resort but three monstrous buildings that will blight the conservation area for generations to come.

"Falmouth Town Council's mayor and planning committee let us down badly on this one. If they had not supported the scheme so enthusiastically I think it would have been refused. Other far less damaging buildings could have been proposed that would have provided the same jobs and benefits."

With consent now given, the architects will be instructed and tenders put out for the work. It is hoped work will begin on site in January and is expected to take 18 months to complete.