Cake lovers across Cornwall are being given the perfect excuse to treat themselves for charity.

Cornwall Hospice Care is once again organising its Great Cornish Cake Bake Day - but this year it's being extended over three days.

The fundraiser is held to coincide with International No Diet Day on May 6, so that everyone can take part without feeling guilty, but as this falls on a Saturday this year the charity is also declaring May 5 and 7 official Cake Bake days.

Judy Lawton, the charity’s community fundraiser, said: "Cake is at the heart of our fundraising efforts, with coffee mornings and cream teas a staple of the annual events list, so we thought why not develop the theme and go for an all-out celebration."

The concept is simple: host an event at which you sell cake. This can be a coffee morning, a slice of cake sale in the office or a guess the weight of the cake competition at school.

The charity can provide bunting, balloons, T-shirts and collecting buckets for events organised and even supply cream courtesy of Rodda's.

A Great Cornish Cake Bake Cake Book, featuring handed down recipes and the personal stories of those who have provided them, is also being produced and should go on sale later in the year.

Some of the money raised will help fund the chefs who produce meals three times a day to help tempt seriously ill patients to eat at the charity's Mount Edgcumbe and St Julia’s hospices. They go out of their way to encourage less-than-hungry people, sourcing a person’s favourite sorbet in one case and in another cooking a steak in a particular way.

Recently they even baked a cake for the young daughter of a patient, so she didn’t miss out on a traditional birthday celebration.

To find out more and to sign up for this year’s Great Cornish Cake Bake Big Weekend contact Judy on 01726 66868 (option 3) or email jlawton@cornwallhospice.co.uk.