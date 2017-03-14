The ladies, and gents, of Pink Wig Events have been presented with the mayor's Spirit of Falmouth Award in recognition of their "outstanding voluntary community service" which has seen them raise over £70,000 for breast cancer charities.

A contingent of Pink Wiggers were invited to the council chamber by the mayor, Grenville Chappel, of Friday evening where they received a certificate and a large flag, which will be carried at the head of the Pink Wig parade in August, and plenty of wine.

Mr Chappel said: "This award is testament to the effort and dedication of all involved in the Pink Wig Events to help tackle and highlight this disease in a positive and engaging way. Since their founder Sally came up with the idea in 2009, over £70,000 has been raised for the chosen charities."

Emma Kent, chair of the Pink Wig Events committee, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be presented with the Spirit of Falmouth Award. We are speechless, which isn’t something that happens very often.

"Pink Wig Events was founded by our dear friend Sally Hicks-Wood who was a huge lover of Falmouth and a very familiar face to so many in the town. We are incredibly proud to be able to continue her amazing legacy. To be recognised by the town council is a huge honour and something we know Sally would also be so very proud of.

"Thank you, people of Falmouth, for your love, support and huge hearts. None of this would be possible without you so this award is not only for us but also for each and every Pink Wigger who has taken the time to donate, support and party with us over the last seven years. You have helped us raise over £70,000 for local and national breast cancer charities. We are so looking forward to this year's event on Friday, 4th August, which will mark our fifth year of opening Falmouth Week."

The very first Spirit of Falmouth Award was presented by then mayor, John Body, to Falmouth Marine Band in December 2014, and then last April, Falmouth Cruise Ship Ambassadors were the next to receive it.