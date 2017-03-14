Following a relatively quiet period the volunteers of Falmouth RNLI were called upon to rescue an 18 metre trawler that was drifting without power near St Anthony Lighthouse last week.

At around 1.45pm on Thursday, March 9, Falmouth coastguard requested that the all-weather lifeboat head out to help the Manx Ranger, a trawler with two crewmen onboard, that had picked up a rope around its propeller and was drifting some five miles to the south east of the lighthouse.

Around half an hour later the lifeboat located the vessel and came alongside her to quickly establish a tow.

Weather conditions were good at the time with only a light breeze and a slight sea, so the tow back to Falmouth Harbour was undertaken quickly and without incident.

On arrival in the harbour the Manx Ranger was safely secured at Pendennis Marina to await underwater inspection by specialists.

An RNLI Spokesperson said: "Although this service was carried out without mishap it illustrates that, after a lengthy period of what appears to be inactivity at the lifeboat station, the launch and tow went like clockwork, due to the extensive training that the crewmen undertake in all aspects of their job."