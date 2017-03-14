Michael Richards has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison only weeks after magistrates agreed to relax conditions of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to allow him to come to Falmouth.

Richards, 40, of no fixed abode, had been banned from entering Falmouth, but this ban was lifted on February 14 by magistrates who had imposed three conditions: that he was not to be found in a state of drunkeness or with an open container of alcohol in any public place, and not to use swear words, make threats or cause nuisance or obstruction that would cause offence, intimidation or distress.

Less than three weeks later and Richards was back before magistrates in Truro where he admitted breaching the CBO after being found drunk in a public place in Falmouth on March 3 and using swear words and making threats. He was sent to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.