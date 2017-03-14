The owner of Penryn Stores has applied for planning permission to move the shop door and relocate the cash machine attached to the front of the building.

Ian McCabe has said he would like to move the ATM from its current location, which is by a narrow section of pavement and which also currently restricts the space for his employees, to the space currently occupied by the doorway.

At the same time, he would like to move the door so that it is closer to the centre of the shop facade. He said this will allow the door to be slightly higher than the street, accessible by a ramp, and will prevent minor flooding which currently occurs during heavy rainfall.

Architect Stan Matthews wrote on behalf of Mr McCabe that the new facade will be identical in "style, design and finish" to the current shopfront, and alterations "will not affect the character of the existing building or its setting within the conservation area."