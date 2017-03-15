Falmouth's very own Community Champion, Jacqui Owen, turned 50 last month and to show how much they love her, her family have paid for her to take on the challenge of a tandem skydive.

Her husband, Jess, and children Lily and Bryn, will be watching from the safety of the ground when Jacqui takes the plunge. The gift isn't as cruel as it may at first seem. "A skydive was something that when I was 18 and in sixth form I was meant to do, but it fell through," said Jacqui. "I just happened to mention if a few months ago and Lily came up with the idea of getting me something different for my birthday and the rest of the family thought it was a great idea."

Community engagement officer, Jacqui, has decided to raise money to help family friends, Sophie and Mike, who need £80,000 to adapt their home to cater for the needs of their son Reuben, three, who has a rare genetic brain disorder. "Rather than just doing the skydive for the sake of doing it, I really wanted to do it for a good cause and help our friends," said Jacqui.

The skydive is due to take place, weather permitting, from Perranporth Airfield on Saturday, March 25. "My stomach is churning every time I think of it, but everybody says it's one of those things that as soon as you've done it, you want to do it again," she said.

Anyone who wants to support Jacqui's fundraising for Reuben can do so online by going to Justgiving.com and searching for Jacqui Owen.