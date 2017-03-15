The planning application for the proposed new Premier Inn, which if given the go ahead would be built on a town centre car park in Falmouth, has now been registered with Cornwall Council and comments are now being accepted.

Whitbread, Premier Inn's parent company, announced its renewed plans for a 70 bedroom hotel on the Discovery Quay car park site off Campbeltown Way back, back in December. The company is proposing to invest about £6 million in the new, latest generation hotel.

The new hotel would create more than 25 new jobs on opening and is predicted to attract approximately 25,000 guests to Falmouth annually. This is the fourth attempt to gain consent for a hotel on the site.

Paul Smith, regional acquisition manager for Whitbread Hotels and Restaurants, told the Packet: "We have said that Premier Inn will bring many benefits to Falmouth. With our revised plans now submitted, we are closer to delivering on our promises.

"A new Premier Inn will provide greater choice for guests visiting Falmouth. It will create new year-round jobs and is expected to generate more than £1.5 million in additional visitor expenditure every year as our guests go out to eat, drink and be entertained locally. These are important benefits.

“We have refined our proposals since launching them last year. We have changed the design of the elevation facing Fisher Court by removing the windows and creating an extended roof. This positive change will prevent any overlooking and we are grateful for the feedback.

“What has not changed is the importance of a Port Pendennis location to the success of the hotel. Our site is close to local attractions and restaurants and has the transport connections our customers expect. It is also well served by overnight car parking and is deliverable.

“We believe our Falmouth hotel will be great success. We are ready to invest and help to promote Falmouth as a great place to visit.”

The application is expected to be debated by Falmouth Town Council's planning committee on Monday, April 3. In the meantime, it can be viewed, and commented on, by going to cornwall.gov.uk and searching for planning application PA17/01608.