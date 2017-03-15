Plans for up to 75 homes on land behind Asda in Penryn have been submitted to Cornwall Council.

The proposal forms the second phase of development at Kernick, after Bovis Homes built 92 houses at Trelowen Drive during the first phase.

The new homes, to include 49 open market homes, 18 units of social housing and another eight of intermediate housing, will sit on three parcels of land between the superstore, the Penryn bypass and the Trelowen Drive Development.

The plans also show two other areas bordering the development, one next to the superstore and one next to a county wildlife site, which had been included in earlier pre-application discussions but have not been earmarked for housing by the developer, Kernick Farm Ltd.

The outline planning application also includes financial contributions towards offsite open space, the improvement of towpaths along College Reservoir, highways and education infrastructure and the provision of onsite public open space.

A design and access statement authored by Richard Walker and accompanying the application states: "The existing access road layout and through road to Trelowen Drive dictate the layout for the site. At

the same time active, positive and interesting elevations will be proposed as you look at the

dwellings from the existing roads so that a suitable residential street scene is created.

"The scheme proposal can therefore provide an attractive new addition to the built environment of

Penryn."

The site will be accessed from an existing road which already serves Trelowen Drive, from a roundabout next to Asda, as well as having a proposed pedestrian and cycle path running to Kernick Road along a former farm track. The applicant has said there will be parking for 127 cars, along with cycle storage for every house.

The developer has also said it will step back building from tree protection zones along the north eastern boundary with the Walled Garden and the south eastern boundary to Kernick Park and Trelowen Drive, but all except four trees on the site's hedge boundaries will be removed due to their poor condition, with plans for new tree planting.

All existing perimeter hedge boundaries will be retained, the main open space will be in the south eastern corner of the site, next to the existing space on Trelowen Drive, with an informal sloping play area and formal equipped play area, and there will be another informal grassed area to the north. The developer is also proposing a £30,000 offsite financial contribution to South West Lakes Trust to reinstate the College Reservoir towpath on its southern side.

The application can be viewed online at Cornwall Council's planning page using reference PA17/01003.

What do you think of 75 more homes at Kernick? Let us know on The Packet Facebook page.