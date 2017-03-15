Over 30 students from St Mary's School took part in the annual Fairtrade coffee morning last Thursday, as part of Fairtrade Fortnight.

Held at the school, the event saw the children running their own stalls selling nothing but ethically sourced goods, including home-made cakes from Fairtrade ingredients.

The pupils also took part in a drama presentation which showed a child learning about the true cost of chocolate, and the damaging effect of selling cheap treats.

In total the children managed to raise £156 which will be sent onto Traidcraft, a UK-based Fairtrade organisation who have been working for trade justice around the world since 1979.

The young students also wrote persuasive speeches that were read out at the well attended event, and made their own 'superhero' bookmarks to promote Fairtrade.

One pupil, Yash, said: "Today's all about Fairtrade, it helps farmers earn a living which is good because it's fair."

And Zishan said: "We're here to sell Fairtrade products. It gives farmers a fair wage which is important because some farmers live in poverty.

"I will always buy fair trade from now on."

Jane Mills, teacher of year three, said: "This is the 17th year that we have held a coffee morning. The children run it them selves including all the stalls.

"They love it, it's part of our business and enterprise unit, its part of the curriculum.

"Lots of the children have said they are persuading their parents to buy Fairtrade products now.

"The children have created their own persuasive speeches, which they will read out throughout the day.

"It's great to see the children getting involved and learning about Fairtrade."

Fairtrade Fortnight runs from February 27 to March 12, and consists of events across the country which show their support for the farmers and workers who grow our food in developing countries.