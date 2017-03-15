A thief who stole from shops has been banned from seven of them for two years after his appearance at Truro Magistrates' Court, which followed a police crackdown on this type of offence in Penzance.

Blaze Xavier Stuart Fisher, living in supported accommodation in Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth, pleaded guilty to four offences involving thefts of alcohol, food and health products, worth together nearly £500, between September last year and January 2017.

Alison May for the CPS said his conviction for theft of drink from Morrisons on September 22 came about after a member of the public told the police she had seen him and two other men on a cycle path in Penzance, apparently counting out bottles of alcohol which still had security tags on.

In December Fisher was seen with his jumper pockets bulging and was searched by officers who found £12 worth of stolen goods on him. In January he was questioned by police after reports that he had been begging and shortly after he was seen going into Holland and Barrett and coming out with bulging pockets. A second offence days later, from the same shop, of stealing muscle-building products, had been caught on CCTV. He has previous convictions for similar offences.

Rob Eccleston, his solicitor, said Fisher had had a traumatic childhood and a “most unfortunate” event in America, which had led to his long-standing drugs habit. The court heard that he and others who shoplifted with him had stolen to support drugs habits and debts. At the time of the offences Fisher had been using drugs quite heavily, but since then had engaged with Addaction and was starting to make progress.

The magistrates banned Fisher from going into Morrisons, Co-op, Tesco, Tesco Express, Holland and Barrett and Poundland in Penzance for two years. He was also prohibited from begging in the town.

Fisher, who admitted breaching a conditional discharge, was given an 18 week prison sentence suspended for a year, with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. He was ordered to pay compensation of £256.31, £85 prosecution costs, and together with previous court fines and costs owed by him, left court owing a total of £966.25.