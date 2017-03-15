Penryn's traffic woes could continue for another ten days as Cornwall Council has said repairs at Penryn Bridge may last until March 24.

A burst pipe on Saturday evening led to the closure of Commercial Road at the bridge, as sewage flooded the highway and recently laid tarmac was thrown up in large chunks.

Since then there have been three way temporary traffic lights in place, causing long tailbacks along Commercial Road and Falmouth Road, and leading to knock on traffic issues as motorists try to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "South West Water is on site and are carrying out repairs. They have indicated that they expect repairs to last through until March 24.

"As South West Water is responsible for the infrastructure they will be required to fully reinstate the road surface and repair any damage caused by the water leak.

"The reinstatement will be assessed by Cornwall Council once South West Water have completed their works."