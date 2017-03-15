Nature lovers are bee-ing urged to help the nation's under-threat bees by creating pollinator-friendly gardens, schools and neighbourhoods ahead of this year's Great British Bee Count.

Now in its fourth year, the Great British Bee Count encourages members of the public to collect data about bees, by downloading a fun, free app.

This year's app is even better than before with more bees and plant species, clearer identification and more information on how to help bees.

Last year over 15,000 people took part in the event, organised by Friends of the Earth, and this year the charity are hoping that more will get involved.

With support from Buglife and sponsorship from Waitrose, the Great British Bee Count runs from May 19 until June 30.

The bee sightings recorded by users of the app will be mapped on greatbritishbeecount.co.uk, and shared on the National Biodiversity Network, where researchers, experts and local authorities can access the data.

Habitat loss is one of the biggest threats Britain's bees face, which is why organisers of the event want people to collect data about bees with the app.

Craig Bennett, Friends of the Earth chief executive, said:

“Bees are crucial pollinators for our fields, gardens and countryside.

"We can all help these under-threat pollinators with a few simple tips for creating bee-friendly gardens, schools and other open spaces.

"By taking part in this year’s Great British Bee Count with our fun, free app, you can you can find out more about these fascinating and valuable insects.”

Kate Bradbury, wildlife gardening expert and author of The Wildlife Gardener said: "Getting to know bees is one of the most rewarding experiences.

"From the big buzzy bumbles to red mason and leafcutter bees, to tiny things that you'd never see if you didn't stop to look, there's a whole world out there waiting to be discovered. And, by taking a few simple measurements, you can help these vital pollinators too."

Bee expert Professor Dave Goulson from the University of Sussex said: “Our wonderful wild British bees are under threat. But the good news is that everyone can help.

"Plant some bee-friendly flowers or herbs in your garden, in a pot on your balcony or in a window box, or persuade your school to create a bee friendly space – then sit back and enjoy the sight and sound of lovely buzzing bees.

"Cutting out pesticide sprays will help the bees, and the birds and butterflies too.”

Bee expert Professor Simon Potts from the University of Reading said: “Everyone can help our under-threat bees this Spring.

"Research has already shown that our towns and cities can be great places for bees – if the right plants are grown in parks and green spaces.

"With a bit of bee-friendly gardening, and a bit more tolerance of weeds, we can all help to make sure our streets and neighbourhoods are buzzing with these amazing insects.”