Helston Library is due to close for five months of refurbishment that will cost the taxpayer up to £181,000.

The renovations will allow Cornwall Council to relocate JobCentre Plus from its existing office in Coinagehall Street to the library, along with the One Stop Shop services currently based out of Isaac House in the Coinage Ope alleyway.

The council has said by combining all three services under one roof it will save £33,000 a year in rent – although the overall savings are likely to only be £24,000 as it would cost £9,000 to borrow money to help pay for the refurbishments.

The authority’s cabinet members, which include Helston and Porthleven councillor Andrew Wallis, will on Thursday be asked to consider spending £181,000 on renovating the library building, paid for by £81,000 of capital contributions and borrowing the remaining £100,000.

A report from council officer Adam Birchall, which recommends this course of action to the cabinet, states: “Consolidation of services within the existing library building reduces costs and improves public accessibility.

“Colocation with the Department for Work and Pensions further improves accessibility whilst improving the sustainability of the building and the services delivered from it.”

He later adds: “Diminishing budgets mean that it is no longer viable to deliver library services in the same way.”

If given the go-ahead by cabinet members, work is earmarked to begin in June and continue through the summer until November.

During that time the council has said there will be a “limited library service” run out of the One Stop Shop at Isaac House for three and a half days a week – the same hours the library currently opens.

There is no proposal to extend these hours once Helston Library is reopened, with staff continuing to work for three and a half days, although there will be access to the self-service machines outside of these hours, which JobCentre Plus staff will be able to help with.

The building is expected to be open for five and a half days a week, with all three services sharing IT equipment.

A new sliding door will separate the main library building from its adjoining garage, which will be refurbished into an area for young people.

Helston’s registrars, who oversee marriage, birth and death certificates, will continue to work from Isaac House, with the council proposing to rent out the remaining space once the One Stop Shop has moved.

The proposals to Cornwall Council’s cabinet also look at the future of facilities in Camborne and Redruth, where it is recommended to sell off three of the council’s currently-owned buildings and give up the lease of a fourth, saving £215,000 a year.

There is also a suggestion to buy land at Tolvaddon Business Park from the Homes and Communities Agency.

