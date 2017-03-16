Penryn Bridge could be fully reopened to traffic by Saturday, according to the latest information provided by South West Water.

Yesterday Cornwall Council said motorists may have to wait until next weekend for the removal of three-way temporary traffic lights, following a burst sewage pipe which ripped up tarmac on Saturday evening.

The council said South West Water had requested until March 24 to be allowed to carry out repairs to the carriageway, but the company has now said work will be carried out from tomorrow evening.

A company spokesperson said: "Resurfacing work will take place from 6pm on Friday, March 17.

"Because of the extent of the damage caused by the burst sewer, the resurfacing work requires a specialist team and this was the earliest they are available.

"The site will be cleared and the road fully reopened on Saturday 18 March."

A pipe burst on the bridge on Saturday evening, flooding part of Commercial Road with sewage and pushing up the road surface which had only recently been relaid.

South West Water workers were soon on scene, and the road was partially reopened with traffic lights by 11pm, with the pipe repaired on Sunday, but resurfacing remains to be done.