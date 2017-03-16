Two women who have dedicated their lives to God have been honoured for their faith.

Anne Lawrence from Porthleven, who worships at Mullion, and Betty Hodges from Constantine are among 20 recipients of the Cross of St Piran 2017.

Handed out at two special ceremonies at Perranzabuloe on St Piran's Day, the awards honour those in the Duchy who have made a special contribution to the life of the Church. They were introduced by Bishop Tim Thornton shortly after he became Bishop of Truro in 2009.

The awards, which take the form of a silver cross, were presented by the Bishop of St Germans, the Right Reverend Chris Goldsmith, who said they recognised ordinary people who had given in extraordinary ways.

Anne Lawrence was nominated by Rev Shane Griffiths from Kerrier Deanery and has been a member of Mullion Parish Church for many years, acting as assistant sacristan when Father Shane arrived in 2007 and taking on the full sacristan’s role in 2010. She was praised for carrying out her duties without fuss and working above and beyond what would normally be expected from the role.

Anne is responsible for preparing the church for all services taking place, organising the reading and prayer rota, helping with the flower arranging and various projects undertaken by the Mothers Union, and can usually be found doing the washing up following any social event.

The part of her work she enjoys most is serving at the altar and taking communion to the housebound.

Anne said: "Some people can’t get to church and may not see anyone for several days, so it is a privilege to be able to take church to them."

She described it as a "wonderful honour" to receive the award, adding: "When I received the letter I was shocked as it was so totally unexpected - a bit embarrassed but thrilled that my work was thought so highly of.

"The ceremony itself was quite humbling but very inspirational when you hear about some of the other nominees, some in their 80s and 90s still volunteering to work with the homeless and refugees."

Betty Hodges has been involved in Constantine Church for more than 60 years.

She has served, worshipped and helped there, whether that be arranging the flowers, putting together Christingles or picking up a tea-towel.

She admits to feeling a little worried when opening the letter telling her she was to be awarded the Cross of St Piran, saying: "So many people do so much, why should I be thanked?"

She was also very pleased, however, especially as the awards are named after Cornwall's patron saint St Piran and she loves being Cornish.

Betty, who has celebrated her 88th birthday, said she also liked the idea of the award being a light shining on people who quietly work for God, especially as This Little Light of Mine was a song she always sang to her daughters.

Although unable to attend church in person recently, due to failing health, Betty is regularly visited by church members and takes communion at home.

Recipients of this year's awards came from all over Cornwall and were recognised for their work in many different fields, from working in churches and the community, to helping the homeless and refugees.