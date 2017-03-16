The #LoveFalmouth photography competition is back and is bigger, more colourful, more imaginative and more inventive than ever.

Co-ordinated by the Falmouth BID, the campaign is open to all who love Falmouth and want to share their experiences of its award-winning vibe. The competition follows hot on the heels of Falmouth’s win at the Great British High Street Awards 2016, when the town was announced as Britain’s best Coastal Community and even more recently listed as one of the Best Places to Live in the annual guide produced by the Sunday Times.

The competition will run between April and September and two images will be chosen each month by the judging team from all the images uploaded to Falmouth’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. Entrants must make sure that their submitted photographs use the hashtag #LoveFalmouth, along with the monthly themed hashtag, in order to be considered.

Not only will the winners take away a fantastic prize courtesy of the prize partners, but their image will be showcased in a #LoveFalmouth calendar, which will go on sale in retail outlets across the town in time for Christmas.

The 2017 #LoveFalmouth competition will partner once again with the Falmouth Packet, who will be sharing the winning photos each month online and in print, and 20/20 Projects, who will be producing the Falmouth calendars.

The monthly themes (and hashtags to use) are #LoveFalmouth and then: April, #Adventure; May, #Enjoy; June, #Explore; July, #Summer; August, #Community and September, #Culture.

April’s prize partners are two businesses renowned for delivering top adventure experiences along Falmouth and Cornwall’s coastline, WESUP Paddleboarding and Koru Kayaking. WESUP’s prize is a ‘Secret Beach Paddleboarding Tour’ for two. On this mini-expedition, you’ll pack a picnic, snorkel gear and beach towel, and head out from Gyllyngvase Beach to explore Falmouth’s coastline and wildlife. Koru Kayaking are giving away a two-hour guided kayak adventure for two, including wetsuit hire. The voucher is valid for 12 months and you can explore either the north coast from Trevaunance Cove, St Agnes or Frenchman's Creek from a launch adjacent to Budock Vean Hotel, along the Helford River.

To be in with a chance of winning either of these top April prizes and representing Falmouth in the 2017 calendar, enter your photographs with the hashtags #LoveFalmouth and #Adventure throughout April.

Richard Wilcox, Falmouth BID manager, said: “Falmouth is a really special place, with plenty of independent businesses, vibrant events and stunning scenery. The #LoveFalmouth competition was so popular last year that we have decided to do it again so that as many people as possible have the opportunity to share their Falmouth moment with us. I’m delighted we’re also able to partner with the Falmouth Packet and 20/20 Projects again to promote these beautiful images.”

To enter the competition, follow Falmouth’s social media accounts and upload your good quality image using the #LoveFalmouth hashtag, and the themed monthly hashtag. You can also enter by e-mailing sarah@falmouth.co.uk.

For full information about the competition, including terms and conditions, visit falmouth.co.uk.