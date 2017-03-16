Falmouth's lifeboat station, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, became the focus of attention of photographer Jack Lowe recently when he visited as part of his five year mission to capture on film all 237 RNLI stations in the UK.

Jack's odyssey is one of the biggest photographic projects ever undertaken and when finished will be the first complete photographic record of every single lifeboat station on the RNLI network. What makes the project all the more remarkable is that Jack is taking all the pictures using Wet Plate Collodion, a Victorian process that allows him to record images on glass.

Since January 2015, he has been travelling the country in Neena, a decommissioned NHS ambulance he bought on eBay which he has converted into a mobile darkroom.

Jack, grandson of Dad's Army actor Arthur Lowe, has loved the RNLI since he was a little boy. He became a member of Storm Force, the charity’s club for children, aged ten, a couple of years after he picked up his first camera. Now he’s brought his two passions together with The Lifeboat Station Project, which sees him photographing the view from each station along with the crew and coxswain/senior helm.

He said: “My early childhood was spent on a Victorian schooner in Ramsgate harbour and on the Thames. My Dad is an experienced seafarer and introduced me to the wonders of lifeboats – these incredible, powerful pieces of kit designed for heroic, lifesaving missions on stormy seas.

“From an early age, I knew that I wanted to be a photographer and lifeboat volunteer when I grew up. Now I’m following my heart and uniting the two dreams. I’m using a photographic technique developed in the 1850s, around the time that the RNLI was incorporated under Royal Charter. The photographs are made directly onto glass plates known as ‘Ambrotypes.’”

When Jack visits a lifeboat station, he makes the portraits using a camera made in 1905, and then develops the images in Neena. The volunteer lifeboat crew members are able to step into the ambulance and watch as their portraits appear on the glass plates.

“There’s a small global community of people interested in using these old techniques," he said. "Everyone works in their own way – and you’re always learning as you go along. The chemicals are the original formulae from the 1800s. It took me a long time to figure out the logistics of transporting and storing glass plates. I have a box made for each station that holds ten sheets of 12x10 inch glass. Then when I get them back to Newcastle I scan them, varnish them and then place them into storage.”

Follow Jack’s RNLI photographic mission on Instagram (@lordlowe), Facebook (fb.com/LifeboatStationProject), on Twitter (@ProjectLifeboat) or on the Project’s dedicated site (http://lifeboatstationproject.com).