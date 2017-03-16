An exciting new exhibition is opening at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth tomorrow night (17/1) and it's bound to get under your skin.

Tattoo: British Tattoo Art Revealed is the largest exhibition of its kind to open in the UK, and marks a different direction for the museum under new director Richard Doughty, looking not just at the history and cultural aspects of the practice, but also at its use as an artistic medium.

Co-curator Stuart Slade said: "It's not something you would associate with a museum. Quite a few people were surprised, and a little resistant to the idea. We have wanted to do an exhibition on tattoos and tattooing for a very long time."

He added: "We were able to convince him [Richard Doughty] to take a risk with a very different approach, an exhibition telling a very different story.

"We wanted to attract new audiences that wouldn't usually come to the museum."

The exhibition boasts art and artefacts from prestigious national institutions including the Museum of London, Science Museum, Wellcome Collection, and Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology at the University of Cambridge, as well as extensive artwork and memorabilia from private collections.

It also features a wall of 100 fake hands tattooed by modern artists, cast body parts of three Falmouth residents with original work by renowned tattooists and the stories of local tattooed people.

And it looks at names in British tattooing history such as Willy Robinson, Paul 'Rambo' Ramsbottom and Jimi Skuse, as well as Lal Hardy, who worked closely with the curators and who Stuart said "leant material and artwork... and opened doors."

The exhibition also explores the roles of women in tattooing, both as people with body art and practitioners of such art, such as Jessie Knight whose 1930s advertising banner is one of the main attractions.

Stuart said: "The link to maritime heritage is the sailor tattoo, and we explore that in some detail, but this exhibition is very deliberately about the story of British tattooing and also a celebration of the art form in itself.

"There have been one or two similar exhibitions before this, they have been similar, but approached it as a cultural practice not an art form.

"It's also about changing perceptions about changing perceptions and conceptions about tattooing. There are one or two popular conceptions about the 'type of person' that has tattoos. We wanted to change ideas that it's a recent popular craze... and explore how the media rediscovers it every 20 years or so."

Guest Curator Dr Matt Lodder, of the University of Exeter, added: "Other exhibitions have treated it more as a phenomenon, not as a medium."

Tattoo: British Tattoo Art Revealed opens at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth on Friday, and runs until January 7, 2018. There will be a late night opening on Friday night, with rum cocktails, live music, special talks, and an appearance from Lal Hardy, and tickets are £10 from nmmc.co.uk/whats-on/event/museum-late-tattoo/