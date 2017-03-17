The biggest volunteer spring clean event ever will take place as part of the Falmouth Spring Festival when almost 250 people will hit the streets, coastline, beaches and gardens over two days.

This year's clean-up efforts, on March 31 and April 1, are not restricted to the land, with divers from Atlantic Scuba offering their services to conduct an underwater litter pick in hard to reach places, adding to the extensive beach cleans planned for the Saturday.

BID manager, Richard Wilcox, said: “We’re delighted that so many groups, organisations and individuals have offered support. Without their assistance we as a Town Team simply couldn’t organise the year-round festivals programme. For the Spring Clean Days, the response from the community has been incredible and that’s what this festival is all about; welcoming in the spring and giving focus to regeneration projects that further enhance our wonderful award-winning town.”

The groups will be working on a range of sites and projects around the town, including replanting key sub-tropical beds along the seafront, clearance projects in the town centre, renovation of historic green sites and litter picks around the town and coast.

The spring festival organisers would like to thank the volunteer groups who are taking part - the University of Exeter, Cormac, Falmouth Town Council, Greenbank Hotel, Falmouth Civic Society, HSBC, Tesco, Wilko, Falmouth District Hotels Association, Bluebird Care, Falmouth University, Marks and Spencer, Tempus Leisure, Falmouth Bay Residents Association, Fathoms Free, Atlantic Scuba and many local residents.

Jacqui Owen, visitor and community engagement officer, added: “The Spring Clean Days typify all that makes Falmouth so great. We have such a strong community spirit with so many people always willing to lend a hand and get stuck in, supported by some fantastic community-minded organisations. Everyone’s hard work on these two days really does make a difference to the town.”

Funded and organised by the Falmouth Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by the University of Exeter, the Falmouth Spring Festival is the first main event on the Falmouth events' calendar. Celebrating Falmouth’s coast and open spaces through a host of music, dance, sporting events, walks and spring clean activities, the festival takes places at numerous venues across the town.

The festival also has a strong community ethos with schools, businesses, volunteer groups and charities all involved and working in partnership with the Falmouth BID to celebrate Falmouth’s special environment in as many innovative ways as possible.

Other festival highlights include: Paint the Town Yellow Day on Thursday, March 30; free rockpooling event on Gyllyngvase Beace on April 3; free Flotsam and Jetsam workshop at Falmouth Art Gallery and Games and Fitness on The Moor, on April 8; the Folk and Cider Fayre at Events Square from April 14 to 17; and a themed guided walks programme throughout the festival. To see the full programme go to falmouth.co.uk.