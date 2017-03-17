The skipper of a fishing boat has been found guilty of drug smuggling - after he was caught trying to bring a cargo of cocaine worth over £80m to the UK.

Michael McDermott, 68, was initially arrested in August 2016 after he was intercepted by the National Crime Agency and Border Force officers, who were acting on intelligence from the NCA that the MV Bianca, captained by McDermott, was carrying illegal drugs.

McDermott was intercepted as he entered UK territorial waters off the coast of Cornwall, and was found to have 939 kilos of cocaine on board, which when processed would have a potential street value of £84 million.

Now McDermott has been found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court following a one-week trial, and will be sentenced alongside shipmates David Pleasants, 57, and Gerald Van de Kooij, 27, who admitted drug importation offences.

McDermott, from Waterford in Ireland, was arrested after two Border Force cutters, the HMC Seeker and HMC Searcher, tracked his vessel via radar for over 24 hours.

A joint team of NCA and Border Force officers boarded the vessel, detaining the crew and escorting the boat into Falmouth where a full search commenced.

Specialist Border Force teams found 38 bales of cocaine, weighing between 25 and 30 kilos, hidden under bags of sand and gravel in the boat's fish hold.

In total the haul weighed 939 kilos, and NCA forensic experts found that the cocaine was between 60 and 70 per cent pure, with a potential street value of £84 million when cut to street purity, making this the biggest single seizure of cocaine in the UK in 2016.

Both Pleasants and Van de Kooij admitted drug importation offences but McDermott denied the charge, claiming that he was forced into shipping the drugs and stating that he did not know the two men he was arrested with.

But during the trial it emerged that McDermott had a previous conviction for drug trafficking, where he had admitted being paid to sail a boat from Spain containing cannabis.

The jury also heard how McDermott had bought the Bianca in Whitstable, Kent, paying £17,000 in cash just weeks before his arrest, with the bill of sale signed by David Pleasants using a false name.

The boat was then taken to Ramsgate for work to be carried out on it, with both Pleasants and McDermott sleeping on the boat while the repairs were carried out.

Navigation records show the boat sailed through the English Channel and out into the Atlantic, before turning around and heading back towards Cornwall, and NCA investigators believe it was at this turnaround point, south of Ireland, that the Bianca took the cocaine on board from another vessel.

All three men are due to be sentenced on April 6.

Mark Harding, senior investigating officer from the NCA’s border investigation team, said:

“This was a huge quantity of cocaine, the biggest single seizure made in the UK in 2016.

“Michael McDermott used his specialist skills as a sailor to attempt to evade border controls. We provided solid evidence that led to his conviction and have taken out another means of transport used by organised criminals to bring drugs to Britain.

“His was a crucial link in a chain that leads from cocaine manufacturers in South America to drug dealers in the UK. In stopping this consignment we have prevented further criminality by the gangs who bring violence and exploitation to our streets.”

Mike Stepney, director of national operations for Border Force, said: “The huge haul of dangerous drugs that Michael McDermott and his crew sought to sneak into the UK had the potential to do untold harm to countless people around the country.

“Officers from Border Force and the NCA used sophisticated intelligence and technical expertise to track this vessel and intercept it before its illicit cargo could ever be unloaded.

“The prosecution of this crooked captain and his criminal crew underlines once again how our close work with partners like the NCA is successfully keeping communities in the UK safe from a range of threats.”

Kate Hurst, CPS specialist prosecutor, said:

“These men were attempting to import a huge amount of cocaine and prosecutors worked with Border Force and NCA officials from an early stage in order to build the strongest possible case.

“Faced with the overwhelming evidence against them, two of the men on the boat pleaded guilty.

“Michael McDermott denied his guilt but the prosecution clearly demonstrated how he formed a crucial part of the plan to bring these drugs into the country, resulting in the guilty verdict returned by the jury today.”