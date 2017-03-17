The Fal River Festival will return at the end of May and promises to be one of the biggest cultural celebrations the area has ever seen.

Taking place from May 26 to June 4, the festival, celebrates life on and around the river. It highlights the artistic and natural richness of the area, and attracts national and international visitor to its shores. For the fourth year running, Falmouth University will be the lead sponsor for the event, a collaboration that will demonstrate Cornwall as a world-class cultural destination for visitors and students alike.

A spokesperson of the university, said: “As the country's number one arts university, our collaboration with the Fal River Festival is perfect. The event highlights the many attractions of the area and seeks to develop them through innovation and cultural exchange. We look forward to seeing it flourish again this year.”

The ten day festival will launch with the iconic Beer Fleet on May 26, which sees a flotilla of boats sailing from Truro to Falmouth with beer, pasties, and a samba band in tow. This year’s festival will include a diverse mix of events, taking place at dozens of locations around the Fal River. Bringing together creative talent from the worlds of art, music, food, theatre, storytelling, sports and adventure. Seeing towns and villages, creeks and footpaths come to life with the sights and sounds of the festival.

Events co-ordinator for this year’s festival, Amy Brocklehurst, said: “We are delighted to welcome back our title sponsor for 2017. The university brings such great cultural value to the area, having the students and staff on board will be a huge asset to our community festival."

As a Falmouth graduate who has since worked in the fields of visual art, theatre, children’s activities and circus, Amy is looking forward to including an eclectic array of events in this year’s festival. “I am excited to build on previous years' success and bring an action-packed line-up that reflects the area, offering something for everyone,” she said.

For over a decade, the not-for-profit, community festival has been a staple in Falmouth’s buzzing events calendar. Each year more than 100,000 people attend the range of different events which help raise thousands of pounds for charity. The line up of over 150 events includes annual favourites such as Film on the Ferry and Jazz on the Quay, as well as many new events.

To find out more about the festival, go to falriverfestival.co.uk or follow the festival on Facebook or Instagram.