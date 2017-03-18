Nearly £7m of European Regional Development Funding (ERDF) has been secured to develop a scheme to support Cornwall's marine sector.

Marine-i is a project designed to 'enable the generation of new innovation', by bringing together key infrastructure and expertise in the area.

The project will form part of the Marine Hub Cornwall sector collaboration to enhance the marine industry, which has been identified as an area of high growth potential.

And now the project has received up to £6.8m of funding from the ERDF, which will go towards helping the region to compete with other key markets globally.

Marine-i is a collaboration between the Universities of Exeter and Plymouth, The Cornwall College Group, Cornwall Marine Network, Cornwall Development Company and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, and will form part of Marine Hub Cornwall.

The hub is a collection of physical sites offering the best infrastructure for marine in the UK as well as a world-leading network of thought leaders and research facilities.

The project will focus on four interconnected themes consisting of marine energy, marine manufacturing, maritime operations and marine environmental technologies.

It is hoped that this will stimulate and support business-led and market-driven research and development and innovation to drive productivity and the exploitation of new market opportunities.

Professor Lars Johanning, project manager, said: “Marine-i will strengthen business innovation and has been set up in direct response to the Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly marine roadmap to secure the continued growth of this sector.

"There is an expectation that as the regional commercial infrastructure grows, the marine sector will grow in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly through smart innovations benefitting from the expertise and skills within the local supply chain and academia.

"This funding provides a unique opportunity for businesses to enhance expertise and create jobs through collaboration and co-creation”

Julian German, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for economy, said: “I’m really excited about this project, the marine technology sector is very important to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

"The investments we have already made in Wave Hub and the Hayle Marine Renewables Business Park, make new projects like this one possible.

"Our unique location as well as the expertise and experience available will make us front runners in the emerging sector and will create well paid jobs for our residents."