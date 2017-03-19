Penryn College students have been celebrating their successes at several events which saw their achievements laid out in front of the school and visiting VIPs.

The first of these was the third breaktime achievements celebration of the academic year when students were recognised for having the most achievement points in their year or for being in the top ten achievers for the whole school. Many of the students have already been in more than one ceremony this year.

The first of three achievements evenings then followed which were more formal events held to celebrate achievement points, progress and contribution to different aspects of school life. The first run of awards were for those with the most achievement points and those who have made the most progress. The audience was then addressed by the night’s guest speaker, former Penryn College pupil, Gerald Pitts, managing director of A&P Falmouth.

One student from each tutor group was then awarded a special Tutor Award. Each had been chosen for different reason which included excellent attitudes, perfect uniform and specific achievements in sports or extracurricular activities.

Scoring highly at a recent Rotary Club competition, the school’s public speaking teams gave two professional and engaging performances during the evening’s interludes. Intermediate team, Alisha, Dora and Katy, spoke on the effects of the beauty industry; while senior team, James, Gabe and Alex, gave an entertaining and equally convincing point of view on why 16-year-olds should have the right to vote.

Finally, one student from each house was given a prestigious Head of House award. These were chosen by the heads of house with the assistance of staff feedback. They all have "beyond brilliant reputations" with their teachers and classmates and have done some incredible things both academically and beyond.

Head of House Award winners were: Arwenack, Sam Yendle; Gluvias, Lauren Rowe; Killigrew, Laura Burely;

Pendennis, Gabriel Gentile. Year seven, Emma Turton.

Year eight student Finlay Trevartha-Smith, won bronze in the latest Cornwall Young Author competition. He has won a signed novel by Liz Kessler, and his entry A Read Head Turner has been published in the anthology.

Finally, it is not just our students who received awards. Former headteacher Marie Hunter was awarded the Campbell Award by the Youth Sport Trust at their recent national conference in recognition of her inspiring school leadership and support of sports for young people. New head teacher, Paul Walker was delighted to accept the award on Mrs Hunter’s behalf as she was on a well-deserved holiday.