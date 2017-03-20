Friends of Penryn/Mawnan Smith Surgeries have recently bought and handed over three ECG machines to the surgeries two surgeries.

The GPs are delighted with the new machines as they can be used on and off sites, do not need dedicated printers, are paperless, small and compact and easy to store and clean after each use.

The doctors can see ECG results from their own computers and the output has a much higher definition. An added bonus is that the patient can either lie on a couch or sit in a chair while the readings are taken.

Other recent purchases have included a centrifuge, which enables blood samples to be taken at any time in the Penryn Surgery and three paediatric pulse oximeters for Penryn, Mawnan and Stithians Surgeries.

The cost of these machines was covered by money raised by the Friends of Penryn and Mawnan Surgeries through events and donations. Members are "very grateful" to all who support them.