Police, coastguard and the inshore lifeboat were all called to the Prince of Wales Pier in Falmouth on Saturday night after reports that a woman had been spotted in the water.

Officers were informed at around 11.15pm that a person was in difficulty in the sea near the pier, while coastguard and RNLI volunteers were also paged, but stood down before leaving as police had already resolved the situation.

A police spokesperson said: "A female in her 20s was taken from the water and to Treliske as a precaution."