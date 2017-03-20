A care home in Falmouth who specialise in looking after elderly residents with dementia and nursing needs have today hosted a special event - to celebrate the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn.

Dame Vera Lynn, dubbed the Forces Sweetheart, provided much needed morale for the people of Britain during the Second World War, and today her milestone birthday was celebrated across the country.

The national treasure's wartime classic song, The White Cliffs of Dover, was the central theme of the celebrations, as a 350ft image of Dame Vera's face was beamed onto the cliffs.

And in Falmouth staff from Trevern care home organised a special event, which saw amateur singers come in and perform the stars songs, in an effort to comfort and entertain the residents, many of whom suffer from dementia.

Chelsey Pattle, activities coordinator at Trevern, said: "It's bringing back memories for our clients who remember Dame Vera Lynn very well.

"Because a lot of the clients here have dementia they don't have new memories, but they can remember this era perfectly.

"We have two singers who will be leading the day, and the residents have booklets with lyrics so they can sing along."

Carina Stone, also a activities coordinator, said: "We try to have get togethers at occasions such as this, it's something for the residents and we hope they enjoy it."

Kelly Carswell, one of the singers, said: "Todays about celebrating Dame Vera Lynn's birthday, we're hoping to have a good sing along with the residents here - they're a bit of a captive audience.

"This is a new thing for me, but we have a few gigs coming up."

Trevern is a 39 bed care home for people with dementia and nursing needs, and the staff care for our residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Staff are currently appealing for volunteers, and anyone who thinks they could spare a few hours to help run activities, or simply spend time with the residents, should call 01326 312833.